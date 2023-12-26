Open Menu

2 Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

2 killed, two injured in accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least two persons were killed while another two got injured when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Mansehra's area of Ghanool near Balakot on Tuesday morning.

According to details, Police sources said the ill-fated vehicle met with the accident near Balakot after the driver lost control of the jeep while negotiating a curve, in a result a councilor and his driver lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue sources added that they were travelling back home after attending an engagement ceremony.

The locals and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

