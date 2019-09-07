UrduPoint.com
2 Killed, Two Injured In Cylinder Blast In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

2 killed, two injured in cylinder blast in Lahore

At least two people including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :At least two people including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Iqbal Town where LPG cylinder exploded with a big bang in the kitchen of a double-storey house.

Due to blast, the entire house collapsed, which caused the death of Arif Siddiqui on the spot, whereas rescue workers retrieved body of a woman from the debris. The identity of the woman has yet to be determined.

Those who were injured in the incident were identified as Sheza and Talat.

However, some people were also stated to be under the debris till the filing of this story.

