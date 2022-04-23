UrduPoint.com

2 Killed, Two Injured In Kohat Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 10:40 PM

2 killed, two injured in Kohat firing

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mian Gan Colony area of Kohat district, police reported on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mian Gan Colony area of Kohat district, police reported on Saturday. According to details, two rival groups opened firing on each other to settle old dispute near Mian Gan Colony area.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. While two persons including a passer-by were also injured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site and arrested three persons involved in the firing. Police also recovered weapon used against the rival party. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Died Kohat Same SITE Weapon

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

27 seconds ago
 10-man Rangers keep title pressure on Celtic

10-man Rangers keep title pressure on Celtic

28 seconds ago
 Late Union comeback at Leipzig blows top-four race ..

Late Union comeback at Leipzig blows top-four race wide open

32 seconds ago
 Martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) o ..

Martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) observes in Larkana Division

34 seconds ago
 Law dept stops AGP from appearing in petitions hav ..

Law dept stops AGP from appearing in petitions having no issues about provincial ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's march threat attempt to bring state i ..

Imran Khan's march threat attempt to bring state institutions under pressure to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.