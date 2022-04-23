2 killed, two injured in Kohat firing

Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mian Gan Colony area of Kohat district, police reported on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Mian Gan Colony area of Kohat district, police reported on Saturday. According to details, two rival groups opened firing on each other to settle old dispute near Mian Gan Colony area.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. While two persons including a passer-by were also injured in the same incident. Police rushed to the site and arrested three persons involved in the firing. Police also recovered weapon used against the rival party. Further investigations are underway.