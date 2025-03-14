2 Killed While 2 Injured In A Road Accident In Renala Khurd
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Four youths riding a motorcycle were crushed by a speeding trailer near National Highway 12-1 in Renala Khurd last night.
According to rescue sources, two youths, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Awais, died on the spot, while two others, Awais and Muhammad Ijaz were injured.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and provided emergency assistance.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is under process.
APP/amc/378
