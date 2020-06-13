UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed,four Injured In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:03 PM

2 killed,four injured in separate incidents

A thirty-year-old unidentified man was hit to death by a train while attempting to cross a closed level crossing near toll-plaza area here on Saturday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A thirty-year-old unidentified man was hit to death by a train while attempting to cross a closed level crossing near toll-plaza area here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the victim was trying to cross closed level rail crossing when Lahore bound business Express train hit him --killing him on the spot.

In another incident, a youth, Hakeem Yasir was on his way to Sadiqabad in a car when a speeding trailer hit the four wheeler near sugar mills area. He received severe road injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, two motorcyclists---Moazzam and Rizwan were hit by a speeding trailer near Adda Lahorewala. Both the riders sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital by Rescue-1122 men.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Business Road Car Died Man Sadiqabad

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Expat for 50 years says Basmati rice ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Outcry Over Ho ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner orders construction of Zakaria town r ..

3 minutes ago

Industries Ministry asks PSMA to provide sugar to ..

3 minutes ago

Uncertainty as Spain puts virus death toll 'on hol ..

5 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.