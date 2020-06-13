2 killed,four injured in separate incidents

A thirty-year-old unidentified man was hit to death by a train while attempting to cross a closed level crossing near toll-plaza area here on Saturday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A thirty-year-old unidentified man was hit to death by a train while attempting to cross a closed level crossing near toll-plaza area here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the victim was trying to cross closed level rail crossing when Lahore bound business Express train hit him --killing him on the spot.

In another incident, a youth, Hakeem Yasir was on his way to Sadiqabad in a car when a speeding trailer hit the four wheeler near sugar mills area. He received severe road injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, two motorcyclists---Moazzam and Rizwan were hit by a speeding trailer near Adda Lahorewala. Both the riders sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital by Rescue-1122 men.