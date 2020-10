SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police have solved a murder case and arrested two alleged killers -- Ameer Hamza and Daud.

They had allegedly killed a young man, Mirza Sajid alias Phool, over a minor dispute near village Warsaalkey Tharo Mandi, Pasrur tehsil, two days ago.

Local police said that the accused had confessed to their crime.