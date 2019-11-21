UrduPoint.com
2 Killers Get Death, Life Term Sentences In Sargodha

Thu 21st November 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Additional and Session Judge Mudassar Farhan on Thursday has awarded death and life term sentences to the two accused involved in a murder case of Jhaal Chakian police station.

Court sources said that on February 14, 2018 the accused Ehsan resident of Jhaal Chakian along with his accomplices Maqsood murdered their opponent Zafar Iqbal over enmity.

The local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned judge Farhan Mudassar has awarded death sentence to the culprit Ehsan and life term sentence to the co- culprit Maqsood along with collective fine Rs. 6, 00,000.

