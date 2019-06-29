2 killers get death,life term sentences in Lahore

Additional Session Judge has awarded life,death term sentences to the two accused involved in a murder case in Jhaverian police station limits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge has awarded life,death term sentences to the two accused involved in a murder case in Jhaverian police station limits.

The sources said Saturday that accused Niaz Ahmad resident of Jhaverian (Sargodha) along with his accomplices Nadeem Shahzad had murdered his opponent Kamran.

A case was registered by the police against the accused and presented challans to the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the Court awarded death sentence to the culprit Niaz Ahamd and imposed a fine for Rs. 3,00,000.

The court has also awarded 25 years imprisonment to the co-accused Nadeem Shahzad.

The culprits were shifted to Shahpur Jail.