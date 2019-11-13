2 Killers Get Life Term Jail In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:03 PM
Additional and Sessions Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Wednesday has awarded 25/25 year jail imprisonments to the two accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur City police station
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Wednesday has awarded 25/25 year jail imprisonments to the two accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur City police station.
According to court sources in 2018, the accused Munir resident of village Kundan along with his accomplices Danish murdered a young man Kashif Hayat over a petty dispute on the eve of Fair of Shah Shams Sherazi.
The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.
After hearing arguments the learned Judge Sikandar Javed has awarded 25/25 years jail imprisonments along with collective fine Rs3,00,000 to the culprits Munir and Danish.