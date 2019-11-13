2 killers get life term jail in Sargodha

Additional and Sessions Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Wednesday has awarded 25/25 year jail imprisonments to the two accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur City police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Wednesday has awarded 25/25 year jail imprisonments to the two accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur City police station.

According to court sources in 2018, the accused Munir resident of village Kundan along with his accomplices Danish murdered a young man Kashif Hayat over a petty dispute on the eve of Fair of Shah Shams Sherazi.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge Sikandar Javed has awarded 25/25 years jail imprisonments along with collective fine Rs3,00,000 to the culprits Munir and Danish.