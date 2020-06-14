UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kite Factories Unearthed, Accused Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:10 PM

2 kite factories unearthed, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have unearthed two kite-manufacturing factories and arrested two accused while two others managed to escape from the scene.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that on a tip-off, the police conducted raid in Sialvi colony and detected kite-manufacturing factory of Adnan alias Balta.

The police took 300 kites, 200 rolls of string, 3 rolling machines, chemical powder and other items into custody from the spot while accused Adnan alias Balta and his accomplice Rizwan alias Thoba managed to escape from the scene.

Similarly, the police also conducted another raid in Madan Pura and unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory of Nafees.

The police took 100 kites, 106 rolls of chemically coated string and other material from the spot.

The police had arrested two accused- Nafees and Abdul Lateef.

Further investigations were underway.

