2 kite-flyers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two persons for selling and flying kites during a crackdown on kite-sellers and flyers in Sialkot district.

Head Marala police conducted a raid at Safarpur and arrested one Zaman and another person for flying kite. Police also confiscated 10 kites.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.