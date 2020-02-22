UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Kite Sellers Arrest, 300 Kites Confiscated In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:25 PM

2 Kite sellers arrest, 300 kites confiscated in Sargodha

Police launched an operation against kites and confiscated 300 kites, 10 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation against kites and confiscated 300 kites, 10 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesman, Bhalwal city Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Arif Hussain raided and confiscated 300 kites,10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arresting two kite seller identified as Numan Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif a resident of Noor Hayyat Colony.

Police have registered a case under kite flying Act and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Numan Bhalwal

Recent Stories

UAE continues dispatching food convoys to Hadramau ..

13 minutes ago

Economy of country moving on right track: Parliame ..

6 minutes ago

District, administration starts checking price lis ..

6 minutes ago

Williamson, Taylor ensure New Zealand head India

2 minutes ago

French international Rami joins Russia's Sochi

2 minutes ago

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.