2 Kite sellers arrest, 300 kites confiscated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation against kites and confiscated 300 kites, 10 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Saturday.

According to Police Spokesman, Bhalwal city Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Arif Hussain raided and confiscated 300 kites,10 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arresting two kite seller identified as Numan Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif a resident of Noor Hayyat Colony.

Police have registered a case under kite flying Act and started investigation.