2 kite-sellers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested two alleged kite-sellers in Glotian Mor area here.

According to police spokesperson, In-charge Patrolling Police ASI Muhammad Yasir, along with his team, recovered 250 different sized kites from Sikandar and Waqas during special checking at Glotian Mor.

The arrested men said the kites were to be supplied to various customers in Sialkot.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.

