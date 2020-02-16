2 kite sellers arrested, 800 kites confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Police launched an operation and confiscated 800 kites, 5 strings rolls and other material used for the kite flying besides rounded up kite seller here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Urban Area Police under supervision of Station House Officer(SHO)Zeeshan Iqbal raided and confiscated 800 kites ,5 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides, arrested two kite sellers identified as Muhammad Zahid and Abdul Rasheed a residents of Burhan Colony.

Police have registered a case under kite flying Act.