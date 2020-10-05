UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-km Long Greenbelt Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:44 PM

2-km long greenbelt retrieved

The local administration retrieved two-kilometre-long greenbelt in Kabutranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad from qabza mafia on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The local administration retrieved two-kilometre-long greenbelt in Kabutranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad from qabza mafia on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation against land-grabbers while heavy machinery was used to remove constructions and installations of qabza mafia from the greenbelt.

The AC said all kinds of illegal constructions and installations had been removed from the greenbelt and handed it over to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for its restoration by planting saplings and grass.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

48 seconds ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

54 seconds ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Spirit of cooperation reflects our determina ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP discusses health cooperation prospects with ..

16 minutes ago

Zayed University Council adopts new policies to im ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.