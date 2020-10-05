2-km long greenbelt retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

The local administration retrieved two-kilometre-long greenbelt in Kabutranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad from qabza mafia on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The local administration retrieved two-kilometre-long greenbelt in Kabutranwala Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad from qabza mafia on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the operation against land-grabbers while heavy machinery was used to remove constructions and installations of qabza mafia from the greenbelt.

The AC said all kinds of illegal constructions and installations had been removed from the greenbelt and handed it over to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for its restoration by planting saplings and grass.