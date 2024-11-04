2 Laborer Killed In Razaqabad Area
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Two laborers were killed and another sustained injuries when a heavy mud boulder fell on them near Razaqabad area
of Karachi, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024)
of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to details, three workers were digging a hole near a showroom in the Razaqabad area when suddenly, a heavy mud boulder fell on them.
As a result, two laborers died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
