2 Laborer Killed In Razaqabad Area

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 11:34 PM

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

Two laborers were killed and another sustained injuries when a heavy mud boulder fell on them near Razaqabad area

of Karachi, TV channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Two laborers were killed and another sustained injuries when a heavy mud boulder fell on them near Razaqabad area

of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, three workers were digging a hole near a showroom in the Razaqabad area when suddenly, a heavy mud boulder fell on them.

As a result, two laborers died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

