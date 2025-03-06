2 labourers buried under sandpile rescued

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Two labourers were buried under a sandpile while extracting sand from a pit in Qutabpur area of Dunyapur, the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the sandpile suddenly collapsed, trapping both workers. The emergency response team promptly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

One of the workers was successfully pulled out alive shortly after their arrival, while the second worker was rescued after an extended effort.

Both victims, identified as 20-year-old Junaid, son of Ameen, and 28-year-old Imran, son of Ameen, were found unconscious. They were given first aid at the scene before being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Dunyapur for further treatment.

The condition of the workers is yet to be confirmed by hospital authorities.