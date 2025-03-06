Open Menu

2 Labourers Buried Under Sandpile Rescued

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM

2 labourers buried under sandpile rescued

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Two labourers were buried under a sandpile while extracting sand from a pit in Qutabpur area of Dunyapur, the other day.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the sandpile suddenly collapsed, trapping both workers. The emergency response team promptly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

One of the workers was successfully pulled out alive shortly after their arrival, while the second worker was rescued after an extended effort.

Both victims, identified as 20-year-old Junaid, son of Ameen, and 28-year-old Imran, son of Ameen, were found unconscious. They were given first aid at the scene before being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Dunyapur for further treatment.

The condition of the workers is yet to be confirmed by hospital authorities.

Recent Stories

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

11 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

56 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan