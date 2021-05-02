UrduPoint.com
2 Labourers Killed After Falling From Height

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:50 PM

2 labourers killed after falling from height

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Two labourers were killed after falling from height at an under construction house, in the precincts of Millat Town police station.   Rescue-1122 said on Sunday that Humanyun Jahangir (28) and Adnan Dastgir, residents of Khanewal, were busy in shuttering work in an under construction house in Gattwala Commercial Hub at Sheikhupura Roadwhen they slipped accidentally and fell onto the ground.

They died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.

