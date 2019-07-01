2 labourers killed during blasting in Sargodha

Two persons were killed during stone blasting, in the precincts of Sillanwali police station.

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :

Police said on Monday that Mali Khan and Khurshid Ahmad hailing from Azad Kashmir were working at stone crushing industry in Chak 126/SB when they fell onto the ground during blasting.

Both the labourers died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies to their heirs after necessary legal formalities.