2 labourers killed during rock blasting in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed during rock blasting process in the precincts of Sillanwali police station.

Police said on Monday that Imtiaz and Abdul Rehman hailing from Azad Kashmir were working at a stone-crushing site in Chak 126/SB when they received injuries after they fell on the ground during blasting and died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the bodies to their families after necessary legal formalities.