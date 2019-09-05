2 labourers killed in Faisalabad factory roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Atleast two labourers were killed and three others injured when the roof of a garment factory collapsed in small estate in Faisalabad on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, workers were busy in garment factory when the roof collapsed.

Rescue officials said, teams reached the spot and retrieved the injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospital.

According to hospital sources, all the injured are in stable condition.

They said the labourers in garment factory were killed when the compressor of a gas generator was exploded.