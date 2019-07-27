UrduPoint.com
2 Labourers Killed In Plaza Building Collapse

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two labourers named Saddam and Latif were killed and eight others were injured seriously when an under-construction building suddenly collapsed during heavy rain in Kamanwala-Chaprar village, Sialkot tehsil here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, local people and members of Rescue-1122 Sialkot pulled out the injured and bodies from the debris.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital, where their condition was stated to be very critical.

