Open Menu

2 Labourers Rescued

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

2 labourers rescued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two labourers were rescued safely from under the debris of foundation of an under-construction house in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two labourers including Sajjad (26) and Arsalan (18), residents of Chak No.

257-RB, were busy in digging earth for lying foundation of a house near Roshanwala bypass on Sammundri Road when they, all of sudden, buried beneath the dug earth about 10 feet in depth.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts succeeded in dragging both laborers out of the debris safely.

The rescue team provided first aid to both victims and shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for medical treatment, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

22 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

23 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

23 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan