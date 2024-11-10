2 Labourers Rescued
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Two labourers were rescued safely from under the debris of foundation of an under-construction house in the area of Roshanwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two labourers including Sajjad (26) and Arsalan (18), residents of Chak No.
257-RB, were busy in digging earth for lying foundation of a house near Roshanwala bypass on Sammundri Road when they, all of sudden, buried beneath the dug earth about 10 feet in depth.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and after hectic efforts succeeded in dragging both laborers out of the debris safely.
The rescue team provided first aid to both victims and shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for medical treatment, he added.
