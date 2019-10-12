UrduPoint.com
2 Lady Drug Peddlers Arrested In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:04 PM

2 Lady drug peddlers arrested in Karachi

Two ladies drug peddlers have been arrested during search operation by police in Malir city Karachi.The exit and entry points of the area were sealed and search was conducted door to door

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Two ladies drug peddlers have been arrested during search operation by police in Malir city Karachi.The exit and entry points of the area were sealed and search was conducted door to door.

Particulars of more than 135 people were checked. Two lady drug peddlers were arrested and drug was recovered from their possession.Police said arrested women were earlier nabbed for several times and were sent to jail. 5 suspects were also apprehended during the search operation.

