2 Lady Health Works Killed In Traffic Accident In Khushab

Published December 01, 2022

2 lady health works killed in traffic accident in Khushab

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Two Lady Health Workers were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Khushab road near Jhehlum on Thursday.

According to a private media report, the incident happened when a rashly driven damper hit an auto-rickshaw carrying lady health workers.

As a result, at least two lady health workers died on the spot while four others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Rescue officials reached the spot immediately after being informed as dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

