UrduPoint.com

2 Lakh Free Bags Of Flour Distributed; Says DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

2 lakh free bags of flour distributed; says DC

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza has said that under the free flour distribution program, 228834 bags of flour have been distributed across the district.

In tehsil Attock 48732, in Jund 47630, 37203 in Pindghib, 35361 in Hasan Abdal, 34601 in Fateh Jang and 25307 in Hazro , the bags have been distributed among the deserving people.

DC added that on the instructions of the Punjab government, the process of free flour distribution will be suspended on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

