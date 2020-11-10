2 land grabbers held in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested two fraudsters involved in forgery of plot documents in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Barooni here on Tuesday, informed.

The accused were involved in preparing fake documents of plots of private housing society.

Abdul Qadir filed an application that the representative of the private housing society identified as Muhammad Hanif and his colleague Rizwan sold my plot by making a fake letter.

When he went to his plot, the accused threatened to kill him at gunpoint and dire consequences.

Station House Officer SHO Saddar Birooni along with his team arrested the accused involved in forgery of plot documents.

Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the facts.

SP Zia-ud-Din Ahmed appreciated police teams adding that no one is above the law, strict action would be taken against land mafia without any discrimination.