UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Land Grabbers Held In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 08:17 PM

2 land grabbers held in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police arrested two fraudsters involved in forgery of plot documents in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Barooni here on Tuesday, informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested two fraudsters involved in forgery of plot documents in the jurisdiction of Police Station Saddar Barooni here on Tuesday, informed.

The accused were involved in preparing fake documents of plots of private housing society.

Abdul Qadir filed an application that the representative of the private housing society identified as Muhammad Hanif and his colleague Rizwan sold my plot by making a fake letter.

When he went to his plot, the accused threatened to kill him at gunpoint and dire consequences.

Station House Officer SHO Saddar Birooni along with his team arrested the accused involved in forgery of plot documents.

Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain the facts.

SP Zia-ud-Din Ahmed appreciated police teams adding that no one is above the law, strict action would be taken against land mafia without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Threatened Rawalpindi Saddar Housing

Recent Stories

At least 150 arrests in Tanzania over disputed vot ..

58 seconds ago

English FA chairman Clarke apologises for 'coloure ..

1 minute ago

Hurricane season breaks record for number of named ..

1 minute ago

English Catholic Church Accused of Failure to Addr ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims life of medical student

4 minutes ago

US Lockheed Says SPY-7 Radar Best Option for Japan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.