2 LESCO Officials Dismissed

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

2 LESCO officials dismissed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has dismissed two officials after charges of conniving in power theft and negligence in duties proved against them.

According to a LESCO spokesman here Saturday that under the leadership of LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, a vigorous operation against electricity thieves is going on across the region and action is also being taken against LESCO officers and personnel who assist in electricity theft and neglect their duties.

During the recent operation Naeem Haider, Assistant Lineman of Dholanwal Sub-Division, was dismissed after being found guilty of aiding and abetting electricity theft.

According to SDO Dholanwal Muhammad Irfan Ali, Naeem Haider used to take bill money from people and steal electricity. After being found guilty, Assistant Manager Dholanwal Muhammad Irfan Ali dismissed Naeem Haider from his job. On the other hand, Nasrullah Chowkidar was dismissed for absenting himself from office for two months without intimation and also abusing former SDO Moghaddam Ali of Dholanwal Sub-Division.

