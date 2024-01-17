Open Menu

2 LESCO Officials Suspended For Conniving In Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended its two officials on charges of conniving in the power theft and inflicting an accumulative financial loss of Rs 2.7 million to the company.

The company also got registered a case against both the officials and the two power pilferers with the respective police station.

According to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday that during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign, the SDO Faisal Town along with his team raided a snooker club and found that the power meter installed at the club was suspicious.

Later it was revealed that as of now, the meter security was breached eight times by the accused Mian Yousaf and Muhammad Faisal, who were stealing electricity with the connivance of Meter Reader Muhammad Naeem and another LESCO official Kamran Akmal.

The spokesman added that the accused caused a loss of Rs 2.7 million to the company. The LESCO authorities have registered a case against the four accused in the concerned police station while the departmental proceedings have also been initiated by suspending both the LESCO officials.

