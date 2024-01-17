2 LESCO Officials Suspended For Conniving In Power Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended its two officials on charges of conniving in the power theft and inflicting an accumulative financial loss of Rs 2.7 million to the company
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended its two officials on charges of conniving in the power theft and inflicting an accumulative financial loss of Rs 2.7 million to the company.
The company also got registered a case against both the officials and the two power pilferers with the respective police station.
According to LESCO spokesman here Wednesday that during the ongoing anti-power theft campaign, the SDO Faisal Town along with his team raided a snooker club and found that the power meter installed at the club was suspicious.
Later it was revealed that as of now, the meter security was breached eight times by the accused Mian Yousaf and Muhammad Faisal, who were stealing electricity with the connivance of Meter Reader Muhammad Naeem and another LESCO official Kamran Akmal.
The spokesman added that the accused caused a loss of Rs 2.7 million to the company. The LESCO authorities have registered a case against the four accused in the concerned police station while the departmental proceedings have also been initiated by suspending both the LESCO officials.
Recent Stories
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..
Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme
Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield
Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet trophy
Secretary C&W says timely completion of development projects in Nasirabad, Sibi ..
FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th
PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case as absolutely `constitutio ..
Israeli strikes kill seven in West Bank
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days
Kuwait forms new govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfai ..29 minutes ago
-
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC4 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to obtain driving licence4 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme4 minutes ago
-
Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield4 minutes ago
-
Secretary C&W says timely completion of development projects in Nasirabad, Sibi our top priority1 minute ago
-
FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th1 minute ago
-
PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case as absolutely `constitutional’1 minute ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days58 minutes ago
-
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in export58 minutes ago
-
Taragee Foundation organizes Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts54 minutes ago
-
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities58 minutes ago