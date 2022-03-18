UrduPoint.com

2 Lives Lost, 4 Injured In Road Accident Near Jamshoro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 10:53 PM

2 lives lost, 4 injured in road accident near Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Atleast two persons lost their lives and 4 were injured in a road accident among 3 vehicles on the Indus highway near Khanote in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, a passenger coach, a pickup truck and truck hit each other on the highway.

The deceased, identified as 35 years old Aftab Anwar Rana and 45 years old Khurram Ali, were travelling in the pickup truck Toyota Vigo.

The deceased were residents of Karachi who were travelling to Sehwan town of Jamshoro.

The police informed that the truck driver allegedly caused the accident.

The police impounded the truck but the driver managed to escape.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

>