2 Marquees Sealed Over One-dish Menu Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday evening sealed two marquees over violation of one-dish policy in marriage ceremonies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday evening sealed two marquees over violation of one-dish policy in marriage ceremonies.

The government had imposed a ban on serving more than one dish in marriages and ICT administration was bound to check the marriage halls as well as marriage ceremonies being held in the city to enforce the law, deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP.

He said Paragon Marquee at sector E-11, whereas Himalaya Marquee was sealed in the precincts of Bharakahu police station.

The assistant commissioners took action under section 188 of Criminal Procedure Code.

He said the managers of both the establishments were arrested after registering a First Information Report against the marquee owners.

The DC urged the owners of marriage halls and marquees to ensure cooperation with the civil administration and compliance one-dish menu at marriage functions. In case of violation strict legal action would be initiated.

