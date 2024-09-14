2 Martyred, Several Injured In Quetta Explosion Near Police Mobile
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least two police officials were martyred while other several injured when a powerful explosion occurred near a police van in Kuchlak area of Quetta, Balochistan on Saturday afternoon.
According to the police sources, a devastating explosion struck Quetta' s Kuchlak area during a routine police patrol, as a result, two brave personnel martyred and injuring several others, private news channel reported.
The blast when the police team was carrying out their regular patrolling duties, sources added.
The explosion has sent shockwaves through the community and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
The injured are receiving medical attention and their conditions are being closely monitored, rescue sources added.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s unheard recordings revealed at Paris premiere2 minutes ago
-
Nation all set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great enthusiasm, fervour32 minutes ago
-
Pak-China bilateral consultations on arms control held in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
Five killed, dozens injured as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Zhob area1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 218,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
CM expresses grief over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez pays visit to PMA1 hour ago
-
PCRWR successfully completes Water Quality Capacity Building Program1 hour ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident1 hour ago
-
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad1 hour ago
-
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” an initiative for the ..1 hour ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan1 hour ago