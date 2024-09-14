Open Menu

2 Martyred, Several Injured In Quetta Explosion Near Police Mobile

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

2 martyred, several injured in Quetta explosion near police mobile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least two police officials were martyred while other several injured when a powerful explosion occurred near a police van in Kuchlak area of Quetta, Balochistan on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police sources, a devastating explosion struck Quetta' s Kuchlak area during a routine police patrol, as a result, two brave personnel martyred and injuring several others, private news channel reported.

The blast when the police team was carrying out their regular patrolling duties, sources added.

The explosion has sent shockwaves through the community and an investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The injured are receiving medical attention and their conditions are being closely monitored, rescue sources added.

