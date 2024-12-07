2 martyrs families given homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Two families of martyrs from Rahim Yar Khan police have been provided with homes, according to a police spokesman here on Saturday.

Families of police constables Ghulam Hussain Shaheed and Qasim Shaheed were given houses worth Rs. 27 million under the martyr quota.

Both officials embraced martyrdom on November 29, 2023, during a confrontation with dacoits in Katcha Machka. SP Investigation Arsalan Zahid personally met families of the martyrs at their new residences. The families were provided fully furnished houses in a private housing colony in Rahim Yar Khan, selected based on their preferences. Constable Qasim Shaheed is survived by his parents and wife, while constable Ghulam Hussain Shaheed leaves behind his mother, wife, two sons, and three daughters.