2-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Sadiqabad Police on Friday busted a two-member of bike lifters and recovered some 11 stolen

motorcycles from them.

According to a police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as accused Usman and Nauman.

