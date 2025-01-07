Open Menu

2-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Tuesday arrested a two-member bike lifters gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Weapons were also recovered from the arrested accused Khurram and Aftab, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

