2-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police on Tuesday arrested a two-member bike lifters gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Weapons were also recovered from the arrested accused Khurram and Aftab, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
