2-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

2-member bike lifters gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police on Monday busted a two member gang of bike lifters, and recovered two stolen motorcycles and Rs 16,000 from their possession.

Besides lifting motorcycles, the arrested accused Zubair and Yasir were involved in other thefts also, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

