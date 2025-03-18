Open Menu

2-member Bike-lifters Gang Busted, 4 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 4 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The City Police on Tuesday busted two-member bike lifters' gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested suspects included Shahzad Ahmed and Asghar Ali, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

