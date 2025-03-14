2-member Bike Lifters Gang Busted, 8 Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Friday busted a two-member bike lifters gang.
Eight stolen motorcycles were also recovered from the arrested accused including Samuel and Omar, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
