2-member car & bike lifters gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The New Town Police on Wednesday busted a two-member gang involved in car and bike lifting.

A stolen Corolla car worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, five motorcycles and motorcycle parts were recovered from the arrested gang, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja appreciated the New Town for busting a car lifters’ gang.