Open Menu

2-member Criminals’ Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

2-member criminals’ gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday busted a two-member gang of criminals involved in theft, robbery and street crimes.

The arrested accused were identified as Niaz and Jamil, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The stolen money of Rs 181,000 was also recovered from the accused.

Recent Stories

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

31 minutes ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

42 minutes ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

45 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

45 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

46 minutes ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

46 minutes ago
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

51 minutes ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

57 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

1 hour ago
 Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-J ..

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic ..

UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan