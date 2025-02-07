2-member Criminals’ Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Friday busted a two-member gang of criminals involved in theft, robbery and street crimes.
The arrested accused were identified as Niaz and Jamil, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The stolen money of Rs 181,000 was also recovered from the accused.
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2-member criminals’ gang busted6 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on gambling ahead of major cricket events16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab two notorious dacoits wanted in multiple cases16 minutes ago
-
SCP removes objections to petition against Army and Official Secret Acts16 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs illegal travel agent from Abbottabad26 minutes ago
-
Deputy Minister of Defence of Hungary calls on CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza26 minutes ago
-
FAO, BARI to enhance collaboration to address challenges in agriculture sector26 minutes ago
-
Recruitment of enforcement inspectors, IOs to be merit-based: DC26 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates renovation work of Rawalpindi parks26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University welcomes 340 students under OGDCL's National Talent Hunt Program26 minutes ago
-
Body of missing child found in River Swat26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lal Sohanra National Park26 minutes ago