2-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have busted notorious 'Mana Gang' involved in dacoity and theft cases and arrested its two members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Head Marala police station, along with his team, traced the gangsters and arrested them.

During interrogation, five motorcycles, two goats, mobile-phones, electric-motors and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.