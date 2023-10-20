Open Menu

2-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

2-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The district police have busted a criminal gang, involved in dacoity and theft incidents, and arrested its two members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Saddar police station Inspector Waqas Akbar, along with a police team, traced whereabouts of the Aasu gang and arrested Asif alias Aasu (ring leader) and Muhammad Arbaz.

The police recovered Rs 734,000 in cash, a trolley and illicit weapons during initial interrogation. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

DPO Sialkot Mohammad Hasan Iqbal announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for the police team, which arrested the gang members.

