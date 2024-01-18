2-member Dacoit Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district police busted a dacoit gang and arrested its two members including the ring leader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Police Station Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, traced the accused and arrested them.
Rs. 200,000, five motorcycles, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from the accused, said the spokesman. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.
