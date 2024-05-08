Open Menu

2-member Gang Arrested Over Illegal Currency Business

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two members of a gang, involved in hawala/hundi and illegal Currency exchange business, here from the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman for the agency, under the directives of Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, a crackdown had been initiated against individuals involved in hawala, or informal money transfer, and illegal currency exchange.

Those arrested were identified as Sadam Khan and Yasin Khan, and they were arrested from Gowalmandi area of Lahore. Cash amounting to Rs2.03 million was recovered from the suspects. Evidence related to hawala transactions had also been seized from the suspects and the arrested individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

