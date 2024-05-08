2-member Gang Arrested Over Illegal Currency Business
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two members of a gang, involved in hawala/hundi and illegal Currency exchange business, here from the provincial capital.
According to a spokesman for the agency, under the directives of Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, a crackdown had been initiated against individuals involved in hawala, or informal money transfer, and illegal currency exchange.
Those arrested were identified as Sadam Khan and Yasin Khan, and they were arrested from Gowalmandi area of Lahore. Cash amounting to Rs2.03 million was recovered from the suspects. Evidence related to hawala transactions had also been seized from the suspects and the arrested individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO secures 9,176 safety hazard points costing Rs 1.679 bln so far4 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up4 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day marks across northern Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Sports week underway in Medical University of Larkana4 minutes ago
-
SP Tank expedite the investigation to ensure speedy justice5 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,426 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
Chairman Board takes notice of fight during exams in Jacababad.14 minutes ago
-
3 persons killed in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia day observed in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate establishment of Pakistan Skill Company, Skill Development Fund24 minutes ago
-
Health dept to help PODA25 minutes ago
-
RTS Commission KP arranges awareness session in Kohat25 minutes ago