2-member Gang Busted, 2 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:08 PM
The R A Bazaar Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang involved in bike lifting, theft, and robbery incidents
In addition to two stolen motorcycles, the police also recovered an amount of Rs 16,000 that the gang had snatched from their victims, according to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman.
