2-member Gang Busted, 2 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 07:08 PM

The R A Bazaar Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang involved in bike lifting, theft, and robbery incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Thursday busted a two-member gang involved in bike lifting, theft, and robbery incidents.

In addition to two stolen motorcycles, the police also recovered an amount of Rs 16,000 that the gang had snatched from their victims, according to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman.

