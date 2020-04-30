UrduPoint.com
2-member Motorcycles Snatching Gang Busted In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

2-member motorcycles snatching gang busted in Multan

Setal Mari police station Thursday arrested two-member gang, involved in robbery and motorbikes snatching

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Setal Mari police station Thursday arrested two-member gang, involved in robbery and motorbikes snatching.

According to DSP Shehzad Manzoor, Lorri Adda police picket arrest Asif and Khawar, while their third fellow was still at large.

He said the gang members were generally involved in looting the people and snatching motorbikes at the vegetable market and its surrounding places.

He said police had recovered nine motorbikes from their possession, and further disclosure was expected after their remand.

SHO Muhammad Ashraf who was leading the raid said, the third accomplice of the gang was identified as Mohsin yet to be arrested.

He said action against motorcycles and valuables snatchers was underway on the direction of CPO and higher officials.

