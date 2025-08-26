Open Menu

2-member Robbers’ Gang, 2 Bike Lifters Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

2-member robbers’ gang, 2 bike lifters busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have busted a two-member gang involved in robbery and street crime, and arrested two bike lifters from Wah Saddar and Sadiqabad areas respectively.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Tuesday, the Wah Saddar Police recovered Rs 31,900 in cash and mobile phones, snatched from the citizens, and weapons from the gang.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles and Rs 5,900 recovered from the detained two bike lifters.

More Stories From Pakistan