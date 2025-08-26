2-member Robbers’ Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police have busted a two-member gang involved in robbery and street crime.
Rs 31,900 in cash and mobile phones, snatched from the citizens, and weapons were recovered from the gang, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Tuesday.
