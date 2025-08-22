Open Menu

2-member Sherry Gang Involved In Robberies Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The City Police on Friday busted the two-member Sherry Gang involved in robbery incidents.

A snatched motorcycle, mobile phones and weapons used in the incidents were seized from the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that gag had been involved in robberies, thefts and burglaries in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The two accused were sent to jail for identity parade, the spokesman said.

