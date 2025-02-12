2-member street criminals’ gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Race Course Police on Wednesday busted a two- member gang of criminals involved in street crimes.

The police conducted an operation to arrest the two accused Ijaz and Aamir after gathering information about them, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The police also recovered Rs41,900 in cash from the accused, which they had snatched from their victims.